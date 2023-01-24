Popstroke and Top Golf seek to turn kids, newbies into Golfers

A family at Popstroke Photo: Courtesy Popstroke

At Popstroke, the new golf and entertainment venue in Katy, families can play a round of golf in a time period suited to a child’s attention span.

At the putting-only outdoor golf attraction, designed in partnership with Tiger Woods’s TGR Ventures, a game of 18 holes takes about an hour to complete, says spokesperson Melissa Sullivan.

In contrast with a half-day on the golf course, where players drive the ball and walk or cart the distance between holes, the pace lends itself to children and other beginners, Sullivan says.

Playing using only a putter versus a full set of clubs “equalizes the ball,” she explains, making for a fun, approachable way to try the sport.

Families can choose from the Tiger Red course or the more challenging Tiger Black course at the 40,000-square-foot facility, where a day pass allows as much play on both courses as desired.

Tiger Red is stroller-friendly.

Although there is a designated area in which to warm up, most first-time golfers get straight to playing, Sullivan says.

Popstroke Where: 23110 Grand Circle Blvd., Katy Details: popstroke.com; $15-$18 for kids; $25 for adults. First come, first served; no reservations accepted Spring Academy Where: Topgolf in Katy, Spring and Webster. Details: Ages 6-12. Half days, March 13-15. $139 per child; topgolf.com.

“It’s kind of like bowling, you… learn by doing.”

Free of dinosaur mouths, windmills or other challenges synonymous with putt putt golf, the course is designed for players of all skill levels. Experienced players will feel challenged, thanks to Bunkers and even a sand trap — composed of white turf rather than sand.

Generations of families often play together, she says, using a traditional scorecard or the Popstoke app, which displays scores on a Giant leaderboard.

The same app will deliver drinks on-demand to a specific hole.

Loud, energetic music and after-dark illumination offers “a new version of golf,” Sullivan says, “introducing people to the game in a fun, quick play format.”

A daily pass allows visitors to play both courses as many times as they wish — they can even go home and return to play the same day.

It also includes outdoor games of cornhole, foosball and ping pong.

The gated facility encompasses a playground and options for eating and drinking, including a 24-flavor ice cream parlor with specialty milkshakes.

Even a child brand new to the game might get a hole in one, Sullivan says. “That’s when they jump up and down.”

“We’re trying to make it as accessible as possible,” exposing more people to the sport, she says, in the hopes they’ll want to pursue it again.

At Topgolf’s three Houston-area locations, opportunities for junior players include a three-day academy that times with Spring Break.

Regional director of instruction Taylor Nemeth says when he leads lessons and clinics, parents are often surprised at how quickly their children pick up the sport.

Thanks to a child’s gross motor function and mobility, Nemeth says, newbies can master the Fundamentals easily.

“As they continue to grow and get stronger, their swings only get more powerful,” he says.

Some parents tell him they want to introduce golf to their children because of the sport’s longevity and safety, he says. Often they’re concerned with the risk of injury in contact sports.

In addition to the facility’s upbeat music and technology that allows players to advance their golf within games such as Angry Birds, kids enjoy the ability to hit balls from Topgolf’s upper-level open air bays, he says.

The venue is designed to expose players in a setting that is less intimidating than a municipal or club golf course, he says.

Learning skills on a driving range can lead to frustration and embarrassment, he says, when beginners might hold up the game for more expert players.

Kids track their progress using Topgolf’s color-coded practice targets.

In the upcoming spring academy, kids will learn how to use each type of club, hone skills in a series of age-appropriate challenges, and leave with a swing analysis video.

“We’re trying to get people excited about golf,” he says.

“It’s a lifelong sport and you can always get better,” he tells his junior students. “They can play golf for almost their entire lives.”









