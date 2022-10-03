Pope prays for victims of Hurricane Ian and of soccer Tragedy in Indonesia

Pope Francis expresses closeness and offers prayers for victims of Hurricane Ian in Cuba and Florida and for the scores who died or were injured in clashes following a soccer match in Indonesia.

Pope Francis said he is close to the people of Cuba and Florida Struck by a violent hurricane.

He was speaking from the window that overlooks St. Peter’s Square after the Sunday Angelus address.

At least 50 storm-related deaths have been confirmed since Hurricane Ian crashed ashore Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic force on Wednesday. Florida accounted for the most fatalities, with 35 confirmed deaths. 11 more deaths have been reported by state officials in neighboring countries, including Cuba.

“May the Lord receive the victims and give comfort and hope to those who suffer and support to solidarity efforts.”

Indonesia

The Pope also turned his thoughts to the dead and injured in a crush at an Indonesian football match.

“I pray for those who have lost their lives and for the wounded following clashes that erupted during a soccer match in Malang, Indonesia.”

At least 125 people died in the Crush that took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch at Malang’s Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java where the home team had played. About 180 others were hurt.

As Panic spread, thousands reportedly surged towards the exits where many suffocated.

The President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has ordered that all matches in Indonesia’s top league must stop pending an investigation.









“Follow me”

The Pope also issued an invitation to all to view the video mapping initiative entitled “Follow me” and dedicated to the life of St. Peter to be inaugurated on Sunday evening.

“This evening, on the facade of St. Peter’s Basilica, an audio-visual screening dedicated to the Apostle Peter will take place,” he said, noting that screenings will take place every evening until the 16 October, from 9 to 11 pm Rome time.