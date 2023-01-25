Pope John Paul II boys basketball outlasts Phoenixville in overtime – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pope John Paul II 61, Phoenixville 60 (OT)

BOX SCORE

Highlights: In a battle for third place in the PAC Frontier, Pope John Paul II overcame Phoenixville in an overtime thriller in the latter’s gym. Dom DeMito led the Golden Panthers with 16 points. Trey Rogers scored 14 and Bradey Bass added 12. Max Lebisky put up a game-high 22 points for the Phantoms and Dawson Brown supplied 11.

Boyertown 46, Perkiomen Valley 44

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Jake Kapp and Dylan Klass hit clutch late free throws and Julian Sadler’s 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer as Boyertown (3-4, 55, 13-5) fended off Perk Valley in a tight PAC Liberty battle. Zach Ward had 17 points and six rebounds while Klass had 13 on 5-for-6 shooting. Sadler was high scorer for PV (1-6, 4-6, 12-7) with 13 points.

Pottstown 74, Pottsgrove 60

BOX SCORE

Highlights: The Trojans were hot from outside while hitting 10 3-pointers in a cross-town win over the Falcons in PAC Frontier play. Sadeeq Jackson scored 19 (four 3s), Ty Elliot-Moore had 15 (three 3s) to lead five Trojans in double figures. Isaac Martin scored 20 second-half points to top Pottsgrove.

Spring-Ford 65, Owen J. Roberts 41

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Tommy Kelly scored 11 points and Zach Zollers added 10 in a PAC Liberty win for the Rams. Jackson Hansford led the Wildcats with 10 points. Spring-Ford has now won 18 straight games and is ranked No. 1 in District 1 Class 6A.

Upper Merion 54, Upper Perkiomen 48

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Madisom Tatom led the Vikings with a game-high 16 points and Devon Nelson added 12. Armani-Avant Brown led the Indians with 15 points and Sean Badea had 11.

Ephrata 67, Daniel Boone 44

Highlights: Dylan Kohl led Ephrata with 20 points and Trent Wolf put up 11 in a win over Daniel Boone at home. Harrison Delissaint and Brendan Gaines both scored 11 points apiece for the Blazers.

Daniel Boone: Delissaint 3 4-5 11; Pinchok 1 0-0 2; Gaines 4 2-4 11; Kedis 0 1-2 1; Sacarello 4 0-1 8; Sherman 0 0-1 0; DiGiacomo 1 1-1 3; Hallman 0 0-0 0; Rodriguez-Guzman 3 0-0 6; Boyle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-14 44

Ephrata: Kopp 0 0-0 0; Brown 0 0-0 0; Truskey 3 0-0 9; Bromirski 1 0-0 2; Hurst 1 0-0 2; Weidman 4 1-3 9; Kohl 7 0-0 20; Lansis 2 0-0 4; Mohlandt 2 2-2 6; Wolf 5 1-4 11; Nolt 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 4-9 67

Daniel Boone 12 11 10 11-44

Ephrata 20 15 14 18-67

3-point goals: Delissaint, Gaines, Truskey 3, Kohl 6

Linville Hill 69, Alliance Christian 31

Highlights: Daniel King scored 22 Tuesday to lead Linville Hill (14-0). Ayden Wise led the host Gryphons (7-8) with 13 points.

Linville Hill: B Smoker 0 2-2 2, Beiler 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Chappell 0 0-0 0, Petersheim 1 0-0 3, R Smoker 5 0-0 15, Fisher 3 1 -2 7, Blank 1 0-0 2, S Smucker 2 2-4 6, B Stoltzfus 1 0-0 2, Lapp 3 0-0 6, Sejuste 0 2-2 2, King 9 4-5 22, A Smucker 1 0-0 2, J Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0, Totals 26 11-16 69

Alliance Christian: Thornton 0 0-0 0, Butter 0 0-0 0, Boyles 2 0-0 5, Wise 6 0-0 13, Wachana 1 0-0 3, Wittenmyer 2 0-0 5, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Millburn 0 0-0 0, Bromwell 0 0-0 0, Mercedes 2 1-2 5, Totals 13 1-2 31

Linville Hill 13 11 27 18 – 69

Alliance Christian 9 11 6 5 – 31

3-point goals: R Smoker 5, Petersheim, Boyles, Wise, Wachana, Wittenmyer

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Methacton 62, Norristown 25

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Cassidy Kropp scored 21 points to get within 25 of 1,000 for her career and Mairi Smith had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors were eased by the Eagles in a PAC Liberty contest. Adrianna Golston scored 10 for Norristown (0-7, 1-9, 5-12).

Pottsgrove 44, Pottstown 28

BOX SCORE

Highlights: The Falcons spoiled the Trojans’ Senior Night with a balanced scoring night. Pottsgrove got 12 points from Jessica Carroll, 10 apiece from Aleah Rockemore and eight points and 15 rebounds from Mikayla Eckman. Pottsgrove fielded only five players in the win. Pottstown senior Tamya Jarrett scored 15.

Perkiomen Valley 72, Boyertown 35

BOX SCORE

Perkiomen Valley (17-1 overall, 6-1 Liberty, 9-1 PAC) had a trio of players in double figures as they defeated Boyertown in PAC Liberty Division play. Quinn Boettinger was the leading scorer with 28 points and 12 rebounds and Grace Galbavy had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Bella Bacani added 11 points for the Vikings. Madelyn Weaver was Boyertown’s leading scorer with 13 points.

Upper Merion 41, Upper Perkiomen 30

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Levayda Fuqua scored 19 to lead the Vikings to a PAC Frontier win Thursday. Jo Benensky topped Upper Perk’s scoring with 12.

Twin Valley 38, Daniel Boone 18

Highlights: Both teams held each other to single-digit scoring per quarter and no player hit double-digits in a defensive game.

Twin Valley: McClune 2 0-0 5; D.Hoover 0 0-0 0; Hurley 1 2-2 4; Flight 1 0-0 2; Schmittinger 2 3-3 7; K. Hoover 0 1-2 1; Andereeson 2 0-0 5; Frank 1 0-0 2; McGeady 0 0-0 0; Kilgore 3 0-0 6; Monaghan 1 0-0 2; Hahn 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 6-7 38

Daniel Boone: Tritz 1 0-0 2; Okuniewski 0 0-0 0; Hall 1 0-0 2; Parrot 1 1-1 3; Welker 3 0-2 6; Hofer 0 1-4 1; Fetrow 2 0-0 4. Totals: 8 2-7 18

Twin Valley 10 13 10 5-38

Daniel Boone 2 2 3 11-18

3-point goals: McClune, Andereeson

Linville Hill 49, Alliance Christian 32

Spring-Ford 64, Owen J. Roberts 41

BOYS BOWLING

Daniel Boone 3, Oley Valley 0

Highlights: Blake Jeitles bowled a 778 (254, 267, 257) to lead the Blazers Tuesday afternoon at Heister Lanes. Patrick Moore followed with a score of 701 and Evan Miller 672 for Boone (28-2). Patrick Latch topped the Lynx (1-26) with a 388 score. Team scores: Daniel Boone 3,176, Oley Valley 1,815.

BOYS SWIMMING

Methacton 89, Upper Perkiomen 80

200 Medley Relay: Methacton (Eric Zang, Lucah Petriello, Christopher Groff, Will VanBuskirk) 1:50.27

200 free: Christian Lebold, M, 1:48.56

200 IM: Nolan McCloskey, UP, 2:13.98

50 free: Christopher Groff, M, 22.28

100 fly: Hunter Francisco, UP, 59.60

100 free: Christian Lebold, M, 50.15

500 free: Christopher Groff, M, 5:06.68

200 free relay: Upper Perkiomen (Eric Harter, Hunter Francisco, Andrew Kelly, McCloskey) 1:35.62

100 back: Brayden Favre, UP, 1:02.73

100 breast: Eric Harter, UP, 1:05.58

400 free relay: Methacton (Groff, John Du, Jake Kallal, Lebold) 3:28.61

Methacton 83, Pottsgrove 39

200 Medley Relay: Methacton (Eric Zang, Lucah Petriello, Jack Dowell, Will VanBuskirk), 1:55.76

200 free: Dante Pineiro (M), 2:02.87

200 IM: Lucah Petriello (M) 2:12.86

50 free: Christian Lebold (M), 23.84

100 fly: Christopher Groff (M), 59.44

100 free: Jake Kallal (M), 54.56

500 free: Lucah Petriello (M), 5:26.08

200 free relay: Pottsgrove (Declan Keener, Bryson Ellis, Aiden Hakes, Patrick Krock), 1:46.37

100 back: Aiden Hakes (P), 1:39.57

100 breast: Declan Keener (P), 1:11.04

400 free relay: Methacton (Eric Zang, Dante Pineiro, Lucah Petriello, Christian Lebold), 3:37.79

Owen J. Roberts 89, Pottsgrove 44

200 Medley Relay: Owen J. Roberts (Nate Kulp, Ethan Suessmuth, Eskander Bierman, John Caldwell), 1:44.82

200 free: Logan Richards, OJR, 1:49.65

200 IM: Ethan Suessmuth, OJR, 2:05.75

50 free: Eskander Bierman, OJR, 22.23

100 fly: Mark Flewelling, OJR, 55.32

100 free: Logan Richards, OJR, 49.39

500 free: Colin Davis, OJR, 5:03.35

200 free relay: Pottsgrove (Patrick Krock, Alden Hakes, Bryson Ellis, Declan Keener), 1:44.90

100 back: Declan Keener, PG, 1:05.89

100 breast: Andrew Baumgardner, PG, 1:45.76

400 free relay: Pottsgrove (Carson Mathias, Charles Greco, Andrew Baumgardner, Patrick Krock), 5:02.54

Phoenixville 93, Pope John Paul II 69

200 Medley Relay: Phoenixville (Flynn Roulstone, Grady Reiman, Chris Harth, Nick Darragh), 2:05.22

200 free: Joel Smith, PX, 2:25.04

200 IM: Henry Phillips, PJP, 2:22.57

50 free: Nathan DeMedio, PJP, 30.33

100 fly: Henry Phillips, PJP, 1:02.47

100 free: Nathan DeMedio, PJP, 1:07.96

400 free: Aidan Maiale, PJP, 4:53.35

200 free relay: Phoenixville (Nick Darragh, Chris Harth, Chris Melvin, Nate Sbei), 1:55.81

100 back: Grady Reiman, PX, 1:10.37

100 breast: Nick Darragh, PX, 1:20.06

400 free relay: Pope John Paul II (Nick Moffa, Hugh Trexler, Kevin Bleam, Michael Fiore), 4:52.64

GIRLS SWIMMING

107 Methacton, 60 Upper Perkiomen

200 Medley Relay: Methacton (Amanda Tsai, Ava Sgarra, Truly Sommer, Madison Wimmer) 1:59.15

200 free: Ava Sgarra, M, 2:06.93

200 IM: Katherine Kovalenko, UP, 2:24.19

50 free: Beatriz Santos, UP, 26.58

100 fly: Beatriz Santos, UP, 1:01.57

100 free: Isabella Lara, UP, 59.47

500 free: Madison Wimmer, M, 5:35.28

200 free relay: Methacton (Julia Landsberg, Lucy Michel, Sgarrra, Wimmer) 1:52.11

100 back: Amanda Tsai, M, 1:03.45

100 breast: Katherine Kovalenko, UP, 1:14.34

400 free relay: Methacton (Wimmer, Sommer, Tsai, Michel) 4:16.10

Methacton 93, Pottsgrove 64

200 Medley Relay: Methacton (Amanda Tsai, Izzy Ketterer, Madison Wimmer, Lucy Michel), 2:01.61

200 free: Lucy Michel (M), 2:15.31

200 IM: Ava Sgarra (M), 2:21.78

50 free: Madison Wimmer (M), 26.69

100 fly: Amanda Tsai (M), 1:06.56

100 free: Elsa Lucas (P), 58.38

500 free: Julia Landsberg (M), 5:50.34

200 free relay: Methacton (Ava Sgarra, Amanda Tsai, Julia Landsberg, Lucy Michel), 1:51.61

100 back: Madison Wimmer (M), 1:05.88

100 breast: Elsa Lucas (P), 1:17.77

400 free relay: Pottsgrove (N/A), 4:10.81

Owen J. Roberts 86, Pottsgrove 75

200 Medley Relay: Owen J. Roberts (Brianne Cox, Eliana Crew, Natalie Spencer, Stefania Fedun), 1:57.95

200 free: Kaitlyn McGuire, OJR, 2:08.80

200 IM: Audrey Schroeder, OJR. 2:18.99

50 free: Eliana Crew, OJR, 25.37

Diving: Rowan Quinn, OJR, 221.50

100 fly: Natalie Spencer, OJR, 1:02.28

100 free: Alexa Speith, OJR, 59.62

500 free: Kennedy Krock, PG, 5:57.17

200 free relay: Pottsgrove (Bayley Richard, Olivia Chapman, Kennedy Krock, Elsa Lucas), 1:50.78

100 back: Bayley Richard, PG, 1:05.42

100 breast: Dominique Parkinson, PG, 1:22.47

400 free relay: Pottsgrove (Ava Reicher, Zoe Winterbottom, Sara Yost, Ava Fazekas), 4:59.13

Phoenixville 100, Pope John Paul II 68

200 Medley Relay: Phoenixville (Hadley Mardis, Maddy Deeney, Amanda Westerman, Liza Barbash), 2:20 75

200 free: Caroline McMullan, PX, 2:47.54

200 IM: Maddy Deeney, PX, 2:37.14

50 free: Liza Barbash, PX, 31.54

100 fly: Hadley Mardis, PX, 1:21.07

100 free: Shae Gonzalez, PJP, 1:07.92

400 free: Liza Barbash, PX, 5:14.64

200 free relay: Phoenixville (Jacey Slanker, Amanda Westerman, Abby Hadfield, Maddy Deeney), 2:08.55

100 back: Shae Gonzalez, PJP, 1:16.78

100 breast: Maddy Deeney, PX, 1;24.60

400 free relay: Pope John Paul II (Annette Testa, Shae Gonzalez, Tori Sills, Haley Lindenmuth, 4:44.83