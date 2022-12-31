Pope John Paul II boys basketball opens Boardwalk Classic with win over Moore Catholic – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

BOX SCORE

Highlights: The Golden Panthers knocked down 10 3-point shots Friday afternoon in their opening game at the Boardwalk Classic in Wildwood, NJ Trey Rogers led PJP (5-3) with 18 points and Dom DeMito scored 16. Boakai Veikal topped Moore with nine points. Pope John Paul will play for its bracket Championship Saturday at 11:30 am against Pennsbury, a 64-33 Winner over Shawnee.

Spring-Ford 56, Exeter 48

WRESTLING

Phil Carbonetta Holiday Tournament >> Norristown’s Nikosh Marston won the 133-pound Championship Friday at the one-day tournament at Marple Newtown. The Eagle junior downed Pottstown’s Malachi Jones in the final, 13-8. Savannah Richards (121) and Devon Green (160) also placed second for the seventh-place Trojans and Kyree Stillman finished fifth.

Other medal winners for Norristown, which finished fourth in the team standings: Deshaun Matthews (285) was third, Matthew Pascucci (145) finished fourth, Gavin Walker (121), Jared Noriega (152) and Jamaal Blackwell (215) all placed fifth and Christopher Coey (189) and Dashawn Flagg-Coleman (215) finished sixth.

Prep Slam XV >> Hill School won two gold medals and two silvers Friday at Prep Slam XV in Atlanta, Ga. Colby Isabelle (165) pinned four of his five opponents over the two-day affair on the way to a first-place finish and Kade Davidheiser (126) also won a championship. Hunter Sloan (144) and Robert Pavlek (132) finished second and Cole Albert placed fifth for the Blues, who finished fifth out of 36 teams.

Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament >> Pottsgrove’s Trenton Allen (152) and Dominic DeMeno (215) and Upper Perkiomen’s Ben Godshall (107) won Championships Friday at the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament. The Indians finished eighth as Brenden Rozanski (127) finished second, Gabriel Tulone (114) placed third, Zane Saeger (121) finished sixth and Brendon Godshall placed seventh. For 11th-place Pottsgrove, Jake Palladino (189) finished third, Nathan Gillin (139) placed seventh and Jacob Frederick (285) was eighth.

MyHouse Trojan Wars >> Sam Gautreau (152) finished second and Dillon Bechtold (189) placed third for Owen J. Roberts Friday at the MyHouse Trojan Wars at Chambersburg High School. Carson Pascoe (172) and Grant Euker (215) were the high finishers for Perkiomen Valley, each in third place Gavin Pascoe (160) placed fifth and Max Tancini (107) finished seventh. for the seventh-place Vikings and Dean Bechtold (215 ) was seventh for the Wildcats, who tied for 11th place.