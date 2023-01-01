Pope Benedict XVI was a Bayern Munich fan and watches football on TV

Not long after Pelé passed away, another public figure has followed in his footsteps — this time in the form of Pope Benedict XVI, who passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95. Benedict XVI was the successor of Pope (now St. ) John Paul II (who used to be a goalkeeper) and the predecessor of Pope Francis. If you didn’t know already, Benedict XVI was a Bayern Munich fan.

Joseph Ratzinger (his real name) was a Bavarian himself and he would often talk about football. He once said on a trip to Italy (via Daily Star): “The sport of football can be a vehicle of education for the values ​​of honesty, solidarity and fraternity, especially for the Younger generation.” Of all the clubs, Bayern was the one he held closest to his heart.

Pope Benedict XVI received a football jersey with his name on it.

Photo by Maurix/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

He succeeded John Paul II who died in 2005, a year before the 2006 World Cup in Germany. However, he was unable to watch the games live and instead watched from a black-and-white TV in Vatican City as Italy won their fourth title since 1982 (where they beat West Germany in the first of three straight final appearances).

When Bayern smashed Roma 7-1 in 2014, they paid a visit to Pope Francis (himself a San Lorenzo fan), who had been pope for a year since Ratzinger stepped down due to health reasons, the first in 598 years.

Interestingly, Pope Benedict XVI stepped down on February 28, 2013 – not long before Bayern became the first German team to win the treble. Maybe they sensed that they would win everything?

