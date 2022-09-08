Pop-up mural will decorate windows of artist Hospitality space during Black Swamp Arts Festival – BG Independent News

From BLACK SWAMP ARTS FESTIVAL

A mural by Toledo-based artist, Michael Osborne, will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival.

Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both his murals and paintings. His previous works are viewable on his website at www.abstractoverspray.com.

The paint-on-glass mural will incorporate the festival name, music lineup, and “Artist Hospitality” signage. It will feature the festival’s Salamander mascot as well as other Black Swamp Creatures and plants. The mural will be on the windows and doors of H&R Block, 200 S. Main St., in Downtown, Bowling Green.

The mural will be a temporary, or “pop-up” art piece. Final touches to the mural are expected to be completed the morning of Friday, Sept. 9, just in time for the festival’s start that evening. The mural will be on display to attendees all through the festival weekend, and will come down on Monday, after the festival concludes the evening of Sunday Sept. 11.

It is the first time this type of mural has been created for the festival. Black Swamp Arts Festival Artist Hospitality Chair, Alex Hutchings, shared that there are multiple goals for the new mural art, including “to create an emotional connection between the visitors and art that specifically represents the Black Swamp Arts Festival.”

Other goals are to provide welcoming art for the participating visual artists, and, for practical purposes, to easily show artists and volunteers where the Artist Hospitality Suite is located.

“The mural is a welcome opportunity to thank Dick Lambert and Heather Reid of H& R Block for supporting the festival for over 15 years through Volunteer work and by offering visiting artists a welcoming centrally located space for the Hospitality suite,” said Hutchings.

Artist Hospitality is a behind-the-scenes portion of the festival, accessible only to participating artists and assigned volunteers. The space provides artists an opportunity to get out of the elements, have a drink of water or a snack, and enjoy a quick, refreshing break from the busy festival.

The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival committed to providing quality art and music experiences. Held in downtown Bowling Green, Sept. 9-11, there are three stages of music, two art shows, Youth Arts, Artists at Work, Chalk Walk, and more.

Volunteers are still needed for shifts at this year’s festival. Information about volunteering at the festival can be found at www.blackswampfest.org/support.