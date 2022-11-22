Pop Icon Nick Jonas Delighted After Launching ‘Disruptive’ Collaboration With Billion Dollar Golf Company

Most musicians, besides Nick Jonas, choose the tour cities according to the numbers and logistics. Like, as the number of fans, venue size, venue availability, weather, and so on. However, Nick has a unique approach, as he is a golf nerd. Many fans might not know, but they love golf. The singer has a friend who was a ranger at a local golf course. Therefore, Nick and his brother used to hit balls often.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Golf was just a hobby for the superstar; however, it proved helpful to him. Golf improved his mental and emotional health; therefore, loving golf is not surprising. His new collaboration with apparel company PXG explains his love for golf and his Nationwide tour routing. According to the recent announcements, Nick collaborated with the Executive Creative Director of PXG, Renee Parsons. She is also the wife of the founder, Bob Parsons. The singer is happy and cannot contain it in his recent statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Nick Jonas pay heed to fashion?

The new partners worked hard and renovated a “Clubhouse” in SoHo overnight. Nick and his PXG partners wanted to give a taste of the clothing line; therefore, they organized an exclusive one-day-only shopping and retail experience. They ranked the event as the celebration of the launch of the songwriter’s first collaboration with PXG. We know this famous brand for high-performance golf equipment.

DIVE DEEPER

Golf Enthusiast Nick Jonas Strikes Exciting Collaboration With Billion Dollar Company

Given the interest of the golf aficionado in fashion, he played a crucial part in developing the line. According to Nick, it has been a gratifying collaboration that satisfies him. He accepts that the partnership was a little off the wall for him. Even though it was disruptive, he wanted to combine fashion and golf. Also, he will take care of the functionality of the clothes.

“It’s a little disruptive, which I think is also in the DNA of PXG. So my thought was: bring my love for fashion first, and make that the focus and the understanding I have of the game…said Nick.

Nick Jonas Attends The ACC Golf Championship – Practice Round Day 1 in Lake Tahoe.

For the multi-skilled actor, the collaboration with PXG was a dream come true, moment. However, the roots of golf go back a long way in his life. He and his Brothers used to hit balls at a friend’s course. It started when the Jonas Brothers band trio were touring as late teens and were getting super popular. They believed it was a great way to connect and therefore. It became their pre-show tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where would Nick Jonas love to play golf?

The favorite golf course for the actor cum singer is PXG’s Scottsdale National Golf Club. It is not just his favorite golf course but also his favorite place worldwide. Nick often goes there with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

And on top of that, he would like a foursome match with Tiger Woods, Barack Obama, and Adam Sandler. It’s the dream team of the youngest Jonas brother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story- Paige Spiranac: ‘Dumb Rules’ in Golf

Are you excited to try his new clothing line? What are your views about it?