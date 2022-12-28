Poor second half sinks Kelso against Snohomish at T-Town Throwdown

The Daily News Sports Staff



TACOMA — Hoping to shake off some rust before returning to league play in a week’s time, the Kelso girls basketball team made the journey north to the T-Town Throwdown in Tacoma, Tuesday where it took on Wesco 3A Snohomish at Silas High School.

Unfortunately for the Hilanders, an inability to get the offense untracked and the tall Frontline of Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles and Catherine Greene were too much to overcome in a 59-31 loss.

After entering the second quarter with the score tied at 11-11, the Hilanders saw Snohomish go on a 12-5 run to close out the half with a 23-16 advantage.

Then in the third quarter, Kelso was held to just five points as Snohomish doubled its lead before Jada Andersen and Gildersleeve-Stiles helped the Panthers run away with the game in the fourth quarter. Andersen drilled two three-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 11 points. The 6-foot sophomore Gildersleeve-Stiles dominated the glass and led Snohomish with a game-high 17 points.

People are also reading…

“We played a really tough first half against a tall Snohomish team,” Kelso Coach Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost said. “Mad Moe had a great first half getting into the lane and getting kick outs to Lexi to allow some space for her shot.”

However, Kelso managed just four made field goals in the second half against the Snohomish defense. The Lassies were outscored 36-15 and lost for the first time in three games.

Lexi Grumbois scored nine points to lead Kelso, while Madalynn Moe finished with eight.

Kelso was unable to contain either of the Panthers’ tall post players in Gildersleeve-Stiles nor the 5-foot-11 Greene in the third quarter as they gave up 12 points and plenty of Offensive rebounds. Greene finished with nine points.

Kelso (3-3, 1-1 league) Returns to the court Wednesday in the T-Town Throwdown against the loser of Tuesday’s Juanita/Silas matchup.