Poor Defense Plagues Cavs In Loss To Knicks

Cleveland’s road struggles continued in New York as they dropped yet another one-possession game to the Knicks with a final score of 103-105.

There’s a lot to look at regarding where the Cavs went wrong in this game, but it all stems from their defense. Even though Cleveland has been one of the better defensive teams in the league this season, this was not the case on Tuesday night.

The Cavs allowed the Knicks to dictate the pace of the game and the energy early which meant Cleveland was stuck playing catch-up all night. The Knicks’ biggest lead was only 13 points. However, it felt like 30 points because whenever Cleveland made a push New York would come right back with an answer.

