Pooler City Council approves first step in bringing BigShots Golf range to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) – A new spot for entertainment could be coming to Pooler.

The Pooler City Council approved the first step in bringing a golfing range with several activities off of Pooler Parkway.

The lot next to the Costco in Pooler is empty right now it could be a place for visitors and people living in Pooler to show off their golfing skills at BigShots Golf range. That’s something Pooler leaders say is needed to fill an entertainment void in this area.”

A slide show presented to the Pooler City Council by Archetics shows a sneak peek at what the BigShots Golf center could look like off of Pooler Parkway.

The presentation says the golf range will have a restaurant, tee boxes, and mini golf. The mini golf area is expected to be indoors.

This would be the first BigShots Golf in Georgia, according to the slide show.

Council woman Karen Williams says their biggest competitor is top golf. She says the golf center should be ready in 12 to 14 months.

Director of the Pooler Chamber of Commerce Courtney Rawlins says this is the kind of boost Pooler needs.

“It would mean visitors. We have attractions here for people to hang out, go see, things that they can do. It means we’ll have more visitors here and more people here and that’s always very fun and exciting and there’s quite a Buzz about Pooler where we’re the up and coming place and the more we have to offer people the better we feel about it ,” Courtney Rawlins said.

Councilman Aaron Higgins also said he was excited because the golf center would help the community thrive with more entertainment.

Councilman Higgins says the next step is for this to go to the planning and zoning committee. He expects that to be sometime in late January.

