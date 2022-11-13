Poodles And Paws For A Cause Raises Awareness for “Adopt Don’t Shop”

Poodles and Paws For A Cause was a fundraising event Hosted by Alpha Xi Delta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Lambda Theta Phi on Oct. 21 at Love Valley at UWG.

These organizations collaborated to raise money for their independent philanthropies, along with increasing the awareness for the benefits of adopting pets from shelters.

“A lot of times when people are looking for a pet, they have a list of criteria they want their pet to meet,” said Ananda Jones, Vice President of Philanthropy for Alpha Xi Delta. “When at the top of the list, the number one thing they care about is that they love them and that the animal loves them in return.

Those who planned to attend the event were encouraged to bring along their pet. The organizations were handing out free treats for their furry family members.

The Greek-life organizations were able to partner with the Carroll County Animal Shelter to help promote “adopt don’t shop.” They wanted to educate on the importance of adopting a pet from a shelter rather than from a breeder.

“By adopting from a shelter, not only are you saving an animal from a not-great environment, you’re also giving it a second chance,” said Jones. “They’re not as expensive as buying from a breeder and you get just as much, if not more, love from them.”

The money raised at the event was split equally among the hosts, raising a total of over $200. Each organization puts their share of the money towards their respective philanthropies.

Tickets for admission were $7 for adults and $5 for children and UWG students. It was set up similarly to a fall festival with yard games and activities available, such as cornhole, spikeball, a pumpkin painting station where guests could decorate their own pumpkin and a cake walk with the opportunity to win prizes. There was even food available, with a self-serve hot chocolate bar.

Poodles and Paws For A Cause was deemed successful by the organizers and they are looking forward to holding this event in the future.

“The event was really successful,” said Jones. “It brought out people from all councils, and we got to come together and make a difference in our community. It really helped us take big strides towards being more unified on campus, along with bringing awareness to such an important issue.”

