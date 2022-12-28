Pontiac street Renamed after local basketball star Frank Russell

Pontiac ― Friends and family of the late Frank Russell — a basketball star from a famous local basketball family who briefly played in the NBA before becoming a fixture in Pontiac and Oakland County youth initiatives — gathered Tuesday to commemorate the unveiling of a street named after him in his hometown.

Frank Russell Boulevard is the new name for Earlmoor near Nebraska.

“I feel exuberant, and also humbled that they thought of him enough to rename a street,” said Mary Russell, his wife of 53 years. “It also makes me feel it should have happened a long time ago because he’s been so active in the community.”

Russell died in September 2021. He was 72 and had recently contracted COVID-19, friends said.

Pontiac is where he and his family, who relocated from Tennessee, began their path to sports fame.

A member of the Detroit Mercy athletics Hall of Fame, Frank Russell was the brother of Campy Russell, who played at Michigan, and Walker Russell, who played at Western Michigan. All three brothers were drafted into the NBA.

