Ponte Vedra wins two regional crowns, Seabreeze repeats

ST. AUGUSTINE — The state tournament is set to start this week after a tough regional round of golf. Many area teams and individuals competed, but only some of them advanced.

Here’s a look at who will be at the state championships Tuesday through Nov. 16 at Mission Inn Resort and Club at Howey-in-the-Hills.

Boys

Spruce Creek Advances

The Hawks are back at state after an impressive second-place finish in 3A Region 1. Gabe Hull and Tyler Brewer tied for 11th, shooting 1-over-par 72.

Nease finished seventh to end his season. Jackson Klauk, however, will advance to play individually after shooting a 70, good for a tie for fourth.

New Smyrna Beach’s Masen McKain and Bartram Trail’s Brody Stevenson will join Klauk in the state match. McKain tied for second, shooting 3 under. Stevenson finished eighth with a 71.

Creekside’s individual regional qualifier Bryson Hughes ended his season with a 13th-place finish.

FIRST ROUND:GOLF DISTRICTS: Ponte Vedra wins titles twice, Bartram and Seabreeze repeat

HE’S BACK:PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Ponte Vedra golf star Carson Brewer is back in time for district

Ponte Vedra wins two regional crowns, Seabreeze repeats

Ponte Vedra continues dominance

The Sharks picked up another regional championship to add to their stockpile of accolades. The Sharks shot 280, 20 strokes lower than runner up Bishop Kenny to win 2A Region 1.

Four Sharks finished under par, including medalist Brock Blais, Camden Smith, Carson Brewer and Stefan Ink.

Beachside finished third to qualify for states in the program’s first year of existence. The Barracudas’ Nolan Harper led the way with a second-place finish, shooting 2-under-par 72.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button