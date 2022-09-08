Ponte Vedra to play in tournament on ESPN

Ponte Vedra volleyball is going national.

It’s Oct. 7-8, the Sharks will play in the second-annual GEICO Girls Volleyball Invitational in Papillion, Nebraska. The tournament includes four “elite” programs from across the country and will air on ESPNU and ESPN+, according to a press release from the network Wednesday.

The other three teams are Papillion La Vista South (Nebraska), Skyview (Idaho) and Cathedral Catholic (California).

“Everybody is over-the-moon excited,” the Sharks’ first-year head Coach John Goings told the News-Journal.

Organizers of the event first reached out to Goings and Ponte Vedra Athletic Director Michael Harrison three months ago. But Goings told only a few people before all the details were confirmed.

“And they were sworn to secrecy,” Goings said.

The Sharks will face Cathedral Catholic, who rosters seven Division I college commits, at 7:30 pm Oct. 7. They’ll compete in either the Championship or third-place match the following evening.

