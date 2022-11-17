Ponte Vedra boys Dynasty rolls on with 6th straight state Championship

The Ponte Vedra boys golf team just doesn’t know how to lose.

The Sharks won their sixth consecutive state championship on Wednesday afternoon, beating Plantation American Heritage by five strokes to win the Class 2A crown. Ponte Vedra also had the individual champion, with Brock Blais edging Middleburg’s Chase Carroll in a playoff.

For the girls, Matanzas’ Alexandra Gazzoli finished 4-under 140 to win the individual state title by a stroke.

Ponte Vedra finished with a 24-over 600 at the El Campeon Course at Mission Inn Resort, besting American Heritage (29-over 605). First-year school Beachside (45-over 621) took third. Fernandina Beach (T-8 at 653) and Bishop Kenny (10th at 659) also finished in the top 10.

The Sharks continue to enhance their dynasty. Last year, the Sharks beat Lake Mary to win their state-record seventh championship. Ponte Vedra has beaten American Heritage for team championships in 2013, ’15, ’17-20 and Wednesday. Heritage beat the Sharks for a state title in 2016.

Carson Brewer, last year’s All-News4JAX golfer of the tear, took ninth with a 5-over 149. Camden Smith (8-over 152) tied for 13th and Stefan Ink was T-18 with a 12-over 156.

For Beachside, it was an impressive state showing. The newest school in St. Johns County got a T-5 from Nolan Harper (3-over 147) and a T-8 from Jonah Nacional. Harper entered the final round in the lead at 4-under 68 but struggled to a final round 79.

On the girls side, Ponte Vedra carded a 46-over 622 and finished seven strokes behind American Heritage for the team championship. Columbia finished sixth at 100-over 676. Ponte Vedra’s Nancy Cox finished fifth (3-over 147), Beachside’s Ralienne Nacional was T-9 at 7-over 151. Gazzoli is the first individual girls golf Champion in Flagler County history. The junior, a two-time All-News4JAX selection, fired a first-round 4-under 68 and went even-par on Wednesday.