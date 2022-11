With a week left in the regular season, seven Metro teams are still chasing perfection.

Here’s a glance at each of the unblemished teams, their next opponent and a look at the chances of each completing a perfect season.

Serra (9-0), Saturday vs. No. 17 Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-3), Central Coast Section Division 1:

The Metro’s No. 1 Squad and state No. 7, according to SBLive Sports, will be a heavy favorite to win Saturday and go on to win the CCS’s top division. But at the end of the road is Mater Dei-Santa Ana or St. John Bosco-Bellflower in the state Open Division title game. Beating either would take a Hail Mary or two.

Marin Catholic-Kentfield (9-0), Friday at No. 21 San Marin-Novato (8-1), North Coast Section Division 4:

The Metro’s No. 4 team, like Serra, will be a big favorite over its Marin County Athletic League rival. Marin Catholic starting quarterback Joey Cook started at San Marin last season. Current San Marino starting quarterback Dominic Ingrassia’s brother Michael was the starter at MC last season. The Wildcats could certainly finish 15-0, but it’s likely they will be moved up a division or two from last season in CIF’s competitive equity model.

El Cerrito (9-0), Friday vs. Salesian-Richmond (4-5), NCS D3:

The No. 6 Gauchos have allowed just 44 points and should overpower the Pride. Their top competition in NCS should be No. 16 Windsor.

Rk. School WL LW 1. Serra 9-0 1 2. De La Salle 6-3 2 3. Pittsburgh 8-1 3 4. Marin Catholic 9-0 4 5. McClymonds 7-1 5 6. El Cerrito 9-0 6 7. Campolindo 9-0 7 8. Clayton Valley 6-3 8 9. Los Gatos 7-2 9 10 Wilcox 8-1 10 11. Sacred Heart Prep 8-1 11 12. San Ramon Valley 7-2 12 13. St. Francis 6-3 13 14. Acalanes 8-1 14 15. Mitty 7-2 15 16. Windsor 6-2 16 17. Sacred Heart Cathedral 6-3 20 18. Rancho Cotate 7-2 18 19. Half Moon Bay 7-2 19 20. Liberty 6-3 21 21. San Marino 8-1 21 22. Menlo-Atherton 5-4 17 23. Tennyson 7-2 NO 24. St. Vincent de Paul 9-0 NO 25. St. Mary’s 9-0 NO See MoreCollapse



Campolindo-Moraga (9-0), Friday at Miramonte-Orinda (6-3), NCS D2:

A rivalry game always is up for grabs and Miramonte is dangerous with UCLA-bound quarterback Luke Duncan (2,417 passing yards, 33 touchdowns). But the No. 7 Cougars, have a prolific QB of their own in Dashiell Weaver (2,179, 23) and haven’t lost to Miramonte since 2010. Top NCS foes should be No. 12 San Ramon Valley-Danville, No. 18 Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park and Foothill-Pleasanton.

St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma (9-0), Saturday vs. Maria Carrillo-Santa Rosa (4-5), NCS D7:

The No. 24 Mustangs, featuring one of the section’s most prolific career rushers in Kai Hall (5,216 yards, 67 touchdowns), has emerged a small-school state power under former Casa Grande-Petaluma Coach Trent Herzog. In NCS, St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo and McKinleyville will be tough foes.

St. Mary’s-Albany (9-0), Friday at St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo (8-0), NCS D6:

Barring a tie, either the No. 25 Panthers or SPSV will maintain a spotless record and end the other’s perfect mark. Following Saturday’s 19-7 win over Maria Carrillo, the Panthers have allowed just 43 points. The Bruins are averaging a section-best 58.1 points per game, to go along with 445 yards of offense divided almost evenly between pass (241) and run (204). Moreau Catholic-Hayward, Pinole Valley and rival Salesian will test St. Mary’s; St. Vincent and McKinleyville present the biggest postseason threats for SPSV.

Lincoln rings Bell again:

The 77th Bell Game between Lincoln and Washington was once again dominated by the visiting Mustangs (6-3, 5-0 AAA), who posted a surprisingly lopsided 49-0 win — their 10th straight in the series. Jamelle Newman rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and Ricky Underwood, playing in his first game since the opener, added 81 yards rushing in nine carries, but it was Lincoln’s defense that excelled, forcing six turnovers, leading to 30 points. Jaylen Lopez scored two defensive touchdowns and Newman added a pick 6. Washington, in the middle of a resurgence, dropped to 7-2 and 4-1. The Eagles played without starting quarterback James Mertz (knee).

SHC wins Stanfel Cup:

Arizona State-bound linebacker RL Miller scored three touchdowns three different ways for the second straight game, and Oregon-bound linebacker Jerry Mixon rushed for two scores and forced a fumble as visiting Sacred Heart Cathedral defeated Riordan 38-20 to win the Stanfel Cup on Saturday.

SBLive senior editor Mitch Stephens covers high school sports for The San Francisco Chronicle.