Ponder named new Women’s soccer Coach at Mount Mercy

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, January 04, 2023 – 03:30 PM





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Gabriela Ponder will be the new head coach of the Mount Mercy Women’s soccer program, Assistant Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Molly Altorfer announced today. Ponder will officially join the Mustangs on Jan. 30.

“We are excited to welcome Gabi to the Hill,” said Altorfer. “She possesses a unique mix of soccer IQ, international playing experience, and coaching acumen — the perfect recipe to reinvigorate our Women’s soccer program. Her servant-leadership Mindset will be an asset to our student-athletes and contribute to the betterment of our campus community.”

Ponder has been the Academy Soccer Director and Assistant Soccer DOC with the Emerald Youth Foundation in Knoxville, Tenn., since July 2021. Prior to that, she was the Assistant Women’s soccer Coach at NCAA Division II Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tenn., from 2019-21 and girls head Coach with the Tennessee Soccer Club in Nashville from 2017-20.

Ponder played professionally for Clube Atletico Mineiro in Brazil from 2008-12, then competed collegiately at Carson Newman University and Trevecca Nazarene. Carson Newman won a conference championship in 2015 and Trevecca Nazarene claimed a regular season conference title in 2016. During her senior year at Trevecca Nazarene, Ponder led the Trojans and ranked third in NCAA Division II in assists.

“I am beyond excited to lead the Mount Mercy Women’s soccer program,” Ponder said. “My family and I have been praying for this opportunity and we are eager to join the Mustang family. This program has great potential. With my expertise, the help of my coaching staff, and a talented group of players, I’m confident we will build something very special on and off the field.”

Mount Mercy University Soccer Women’s Heart of America Athletic Conference Staff