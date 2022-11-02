Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announces 2023 class

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its Class of 2023 inductees: Larry Warford, Manti Te’o and Harry Montague-Field.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2023,” Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee, said in a statement. “These men represent the very best of our Polynesian people and we look forward to celebrating this recognition with them and their families in January!”

Warford, who’s of Samoan ancestry, played seven seasons in the NFL. The Offensive guard was selected in the third round out of Kentucky in 2013 by the Lions and spent his first four seasons in Detroit. After his time with the Lions, Warford signed with the New Orleans Saints and made three Pro Bowl appearances in his last three seasons. Warford played and started in all 101 games during his NFL career.

Te’o, who’s of Hawaiian ancestry, played eight seasons in the NFL. The linebacker was selected in the second round by the Chargers in 2013, and started 34 games out of 38 games with the team. Te’o then went on to play three seasons with the Saints and signed with the Chicago Bears in 2020. Te’o totaled 307 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his NFL career. Te’o spent four years at Notre Dame accumulating 437 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Montague-Field, who’s of Hawaiian ancestry, was the first person of Polynesian ancestry to play in the NFL. Montague-Field played for the Chicago Cardinals for three seasons (1934 to 1936) and spent one season with the AFL’s Los Angeles Bulldogs in 1937. As an Offensive tackle, he went on to win All-Pro honors in both Leagues in 1936 and 1937 .