Polynesian Bowl: Free Live Stream High School Football Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Polynesian Bowl is part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. The players getting inducted this weekend are Manti Te’o, Larry Warford and Harry Field. This all-star game started in 2017 and gathers 100 of the best high school Seniors in the country. The Bowl will pit Team Mauka (Mountain) against Team Makai (Ocean). The head coach for Team Mauka is legendary Patriots defensive coordinator and former NFL coach Romeo Crennel. Team Makai will be coached by longtime Georgia and Miami head Coach Mark Richt. This will be the first look at the future of college football for many. For the complete roster, click here.

How to Watch High School Football, Polynesian Bowl today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

TV: NFL Network

Watch High School Football, Polynesian Bowl online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The 2022 Polynesian Bowl saw a great defensive performance by Team Makai, winning 17-3.

The team was coached by legendary Washington quarterback Doug Williams who was the first black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. Williams went on to have a stellar and lengthy coaching career most notably at Grambling State.

That experience came in handy as Team Makai got two interceptions to seal the game. Travis Hunter (Colorado) had an interception at the goal line while Jaishawn Barham (Maryland) returned a pick for a touchdown.

Will there be more offense in store this time around for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl?

Regional restrictions may apply.