Polynesian Bowl: Free Live Stream High School Football Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Polynesian Bowl is part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. The players getting inducted this weekend are Manti Te’o, Larry Warford and Harry Field. This all-star game started in 2017 and gathers 100 of the best high school Seniors in the country. The Bowl will pit Team Mauka (Mountain) against Team Makai (Ocean). The head coach for Team Mauka is legendary Patriots defensive coordinator and former NFL coach Romeo Crennel. Team Makai will be coached by longtime Georgia and Miami head Coach Mark Richt. This will be the first look at the future of college football for many. For the complete roster, click here.

