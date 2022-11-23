Polk County Girls Basketball Top 10 players

Dariasia Pitts, 6-1, So., F/C, Bartow: After a standout freshman season at Fort Meade, Pitts, known as “Bossy,” transferred to Bartow this year. Her first game was impressive, scoring 28 points at Tenoroc while playing just half the game. She can drive to the bucket and if she gets the ball anywhere close to the rim, she is a tough out. She averaged 21 points as a freshman at Fort Meade this past season.

“Having her in the paint gives us a lot more confidence,” Bartow Coach Taylor Payne said. “The fact she is a true rim-runner helps us a lot.”

Photo by Bill Kemp

Monajah Ford, 5-9, Sr., G/W Discovery: She is averaging 6.5 points, nine assists, 5.5 rebounds and nine steals through the first two games this season.

Photo courtesy of Discovery Basketball

Amaya Shaw, 6-1, So., PF, Kathleen: She scored 295 points with 170 rebounds, 52 blocks and 45 steals during her freshman season while averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. She shot 85 percent from the field and 64 percent from the free throw line. Kathleen Coach Angela Freeman said Shaw’s game has become very well-rounded.

“This year you will notice she is taking more outside shots. The foundation of her post moves have definitely elevated,” Freeman said. “She is not a player who ever takes a possession off on defense. Her effort and her passion for the game shows on and off the court.”

Photo courtesy of Kathleen

Samari Wilson, 5-10, Sr. F, Lake Gibson: She averaged 15.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 steals, this past season. She scored an impressive 428 points with 253 rebounds, 96 steals and blocked 26 shots. She also dished out 96 assists from the front court. She shot 33 percent from 3-point land and was a 62 percent free-throw shooter.

Wilson holds offers from South Carolina State University, Palm Beach Atlantic and Lander University.

“She can do it all,” Lake Gibson Coach Antonia Bennett said. “She can get to the basket and rebound. She is going to help us in all those areas. We are looking for a lot of senior leadership from her.”

Photo courtesy of Lake Gibson

Jamila Ray, 5-10, Fr., G Lake Gibson: Yes, she has no varsity experience heading into this season, but she turned a lot of heads playing at Lawton Chiles Middle School in Lakeland and on the AAU circuit this past summer. Her strong points are her ability to create, defend and rebound.

“Her IQ is off the chart,” Lake Gibson Coach Antonia Bennett said. “She can score, handle the ball, and rebound. We are looking for her to have a good year. Right now there is nothing that she doesn’t do well.”

Angel Anderson, 5-9, Sr., G, Lake Region: She scored 194 points with 62 steals this past season while averaging 17.6 points, three assists and 5.6 steals. Since being added to the lineup last year, Thunder went from 1-9 in the 20-21 season to 11-6 last year. Her mother, Michelle Anderson, is the Lake Region head coach.

Photo by Bill Kemp

Jameria Robinson, 5-6, Sr., PG/SG, Lake Wales: She tossed in 20 points in the season opener at Orlando Bishop Moore on Friday. As a junior, she averaged 16 points, 8.6 rebounds, two steals and two assists. She finished the 2021-22 season with 367 points and 197 rebounds while leading the team to a 19-5 record and a second-place finish in Class 5A-District 7.

Photo by Bill Kemp

Bre’Aisa Washington, 5-6, Sr., PG/SG, Winter Haven: She averaged 13.6 points while scoring 312 points with 146 rebounds and 71 assists this past season. She was a 46 percent field goal and 53 percent free throw shooter.

Photo by Bill Kemp

Serenity Hardy, 5-8, Fr., PG/SG, Winter Haven: She averaged 23.1 points with 5.3 steals as an eighth grader playing varsity at McKeel Academy this past season. She was a 62 percent free throw shooter.

Photo by Bill Kemp

Jaeden Williams, 5-10, So., F, Winter Haven: As a freshman, she averaged 6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She also has 3.1 steals. She hauled down 164 rebounds while scoring 145 points and dishing out 49 assists.

“It’s her ability to handle the ball,” Lake Wales Coach Kindreek Williams said. “She pushes the ball, she’s quick and has a nice little floater when she goes to the basket. She is a tough little kid. She defends well and fights for rebounds.”