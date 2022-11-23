Polk County Girls Basketball Top 10 players

Dariasia Pitts, 6-1, So., F/C, Bartow: After a standout freshman season at Fort Meade, Pitts, known as “Bossy,” transferred to Bartow this year. Her first game was impressive, scoring 28 points at Tenoroc while playing just half the game. She can drive to the bucket and if she gets the ball anywhere close to the rim, she is a tough out. She averaged 21 points as a freshman at Fort Meade this past season.

“Having her in the paint gives us a lot more confidence,” Bartow Coach Taylor Payne said. “The fact she is a true rim-runner helps us a lot.”

.

