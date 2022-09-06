Political candidate forum to be held at Alabama Florida Football Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) – Advocates are adding a twist to college football games by bringing policies to the playing field. During the first Alabama Florida Football Classic Community Reinvestment Tailgate, political candidates will have the chance to speak about current issues.

“The tailgate, which is on the 24th of September, the multimedia conference and the political form will be on September 25th,” said event organizer, Peter Proctor Jr.

The economic empowerment forum during the AFFC Community Reinvestment Tailgate will give candidates a chance to present their stance on policies.

“There’s a gamut of things that is really on the table that can affect as we entered into this new world,” said Proctor.

Gavin Goodman, the state’s Libertarian Party chair, says the party plans to have as many candidates in attendance as possible.

“We love to work with our communities and get out there,” said Goodman.

One of whom will be gubernatorial candidate Jimmy Blake.

“Alabama is incredibly diverse, and that’s a very positive thing,” said Blake.

He says he wants to educate people on some of his party’s views.

“I’m going to be talking about how to get the government out of the way and remove regulations and Occupational licenses and tax structures and all the things that get in the way of people creating new businesses and opportunities in Alabama,” said Blake.

While Blake’s party members plan to attend, so will some Democratic candidates, but currently no GOP members.

“I do not have any communication from the Republican Party,” said Proctor.

Even without full party participation, Proctor hopes voters, especially young ones, will leave more engaged in state policies.

