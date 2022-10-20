Policy frameworks, national guidance needed

AFRICA

Universities and higher education institutions in Africa are starting to join the open-science movement, but they still face challenges and need to learn from global open-science policies to develop Africa-oriented practices.

“As open science (OS) is being promoted as the best avenue to share and drive scientific Discoveries at much lower costs and in transparent and credible ways, it is imperative that African governments and institutions take advantage of the momentum and build research infrastructures that are responsive to this movement,” stated a study, ‘Open Science in Africa: What policy-makers should consider’ published in Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics (FRMA) is 13 October.

The study was authored by Dr Elisha Chiware from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and Lara Skelly from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

The FRMA study used a systematic review approach to analyze existing literature and global open-science policy development documents to examine international and national open-science policy frameworks that can guide African governments and institutions for future developments in open-science practices on the continent.

Outcomes of the study

Using keywords such as open research, open science and policies, the systematic review revealed that there are 387 literature contributions that have been published in the period 2015-22 in databases, including the Web of Science, Scopus and Google Scholar, among others.

Most of the literature studies were in the form of journal articles with a good representation of conference papers. All the Continents were represented, including Africa – which has three journal articles originating from it – except South America and Australia.

The literature focused on the importance of open-research policies and the problematic issues that open science brings regarding power, values ​​and ethics along with several frameworks that could assist policy-makers in framing policies and regulations.

Besides indicating that open-science policies must be based on key principles that include open access, open data, citizenship science, Collaboration and stakeholder engagements, including society, business, policy-makers, governments, communities and citizens as knowledge partners, the literature pointed out that open-science policy focused on achieving the end goals of openness, integrity, and FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable) data-sharing within the African and global research systems, according to the study.

Measures for open-science policy development

“The African research environment’s participation in the global open-science movement rests on solid policy frameworks,” according to the study. Therefore, “