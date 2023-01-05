Police ‘showed no interest’ as man ends up buying back his own stolen golf clubs

Police ‘showed no interest’ as man ends up buying back his own Stolen items

A BOURNEMOUTH golfer whose Clubs were Stolen from his car was surprised to find the set for sale in a shop in Boscombe after the police failed to investigate.

Bob Jeans, from Southbourne, took matters into his own hands after the police “showed no interest” – leading to needing to buy his own Clubs back.

The police say a “full review of proportionate lines of enquiries” was carried out.

The 74-year-old said his clubs, including two Cleveland Halos, were stolen from his car parked on the road outside his house around two months ago.

Bournemouth Echo: Bob’s golf set

Bob’s golf set (Image: Daily Echo)

They said: “I left my golf clubs in the back of my car and then one Saturday morning they were gone; the car had been ransacked.

“I called the police on 101 and had very little response and they called me back saying there wasn’t much they could do.”

On advice from the police, Bob took to the internet to see if he could find his Clubs for sale. Eventually, two months later, they found them advertised in a Boscombe shop.

Read more: Man stabbed at address in Turlin Road in Poole

“I kept looking on Gumtree, eBay, Facebook etc. To see if I could find my set because they’re quite unusual, they’re a Cleveland Halo, rescuer 3 and 4,” he said.

“I eventually found two online and saw it was available to pick up from Bournemouth near the Sovereign Centre.

Bournemouth Echo: Bob Jeans with his golf clubs

Bob Jeans with his golf clubs (Image: Daily Echo)

“I went over there and asked for them. The shopkeeper got them out and I said, ‘they’re my golf clubs, do you know that?’

“They didn’t quite know what to say. I said to him the police aren’t interested and there wasn’t much I can do, so I asked him how much he wants for them.”

Bob eventually ended up paying £50 per golf club – a figure he is pleasantly surprised with given he paid £180 per club originally.

“If he had left them on eBay he’d have easily got them for twice as much. Paradoxically I was quite pleased to pay £50 to get them back.”

Read more: Man’s Stolen Jaguar XF found after the power of social media

Bob added that the police showed a “total lack of interest” in his case. “They called back and said there is very little that they can do, keep looking on eBay and if you find it let us know.”

Story continues

A Spokesman for Dorset Police said: “We received a report on Saturday 15 October 2022 of a Theft from a motor vehicle in Riversdale Road in Bournemouth. It was reported that between around 12am and 6am that morning a set of golf clubs and £20 in cash was stolen.

“The case was referred to officers and a full review of proportionate lines of inquiries was carried out. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“An update was received on Thursday 29 December 2022 that the golf clubs had been recovered from a store in Bournemouth. Officers have been made aware and will explore any new lines of inquiry that are available.”