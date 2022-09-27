Police searching for missing Catamounts’ player

University of Vermont Police are asking for help in locating Randy Montie, a member of the school’s men’s soccer team who has been reported missing.

Montie, 23, was last seen near UVM and the UVM Medical Center campus at approximately 3 am on Sept. 27. According to UVM Police, “his disappearance is not considered Suspicious but there is concern for his welfare.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Montie was wearing an off-white jacket, blue and white flannel and mustard-colored Turtle neck, blue jeans and a light brown baseball hat at the time of his disappearance, UVM Police said. He was also carrying a backpack.

Those with any information about the whereabouts of Montie are asked to contact UVM Police at 802-656-3473. Anonymous tips and reports may also be submitted via the UVM LiveSafe App at uvm.edu/police/livesafe-app or through UVM Police’s online reporting form at uvm.edu/police/forms/report-crime.

Vermont’s game vs. Massachusetts, scheduled for Tuesday night at Virtue Field, has been postponed, the school’s Athletic department announced.

Montie, a freshman, hails from Austria, where he most recently competed for ASK Bad Fischau-Brunn. He was on Austria’s 15-under national team in 2014.

