Police say Officer wrong in grabbing Packers’ Dillon at soccer match

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said an Officer who grabbed Packers running back AJ Dillon at a soccer match in July violated two department policies.

Davis said in a statement Friday that he directed corrective action to be taken. They did not describe the policy violations.

“I Apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated. We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible,” Davis said.

For his part, Dillon described the event at the Bayern Munich-Manchester City soccer friendly on July 23 as a miscommunication.

Several Packers players were in attendance to take in the first international soccer match at Lambeau, and Dillon watched the game from the Bayern suite with Packers punter Pat O’Donnell.

Dillon and the Officer came into contact during a rain delay. Dillon, who apparently did not have a field pass, came down from his suite to do a Lambeau Leap for fans.

