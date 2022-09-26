Police Reports: Indecency at local park, damage to local school’s basketball court

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

Sept. 21

• An unlocked car was reportedly stolen overnight in the 1900 block of Thornwood Avenue

• Three cars were reportedly broken into overnight — two in the 100 block of Central Park Avenue and one in the 1900 block of Thornwood Avenue.

Sept. 20

• A 59-year-old man was Arrested for allegedly fondling himself in public at 2:15 pm in Veteran’s Park, 1111 Central Ave. The arrestee reportedly had his pants around his ankles.

• A bicycle was reportedly stolen from an apartment building at 3513 Lake Ave. A review of the building’s camera system led to the arrest of a 35-year-old from Morton Grove, according to the police.

• A bicycle seat was reportedly stolen off a bike locked at the Metra station, 722 Green Bay Road.

Sept. 17

• Multiple sport-court tiles were reportedly damaged on the outdoor basketball court at St. Francis-Xavier School, 808 Linden Ave. The damage is reported between $5,000-$7,000.

Sept. 16

• A wallet and cash were reportedly stolen from an unlocked car in the 3500 block of Elmwood Drive.

WINNETKA

Sept. 16

• Cash was reportedly stolen overnight from an unlocked car parked in the 1100 block of Ash Street.

• Unauthorized purchases totaling more than $3,000 were reportedly made on a resident’s American Express card.

Sept. 15

• Electronic cigarettes and over-the-counter medicine were reportedly stolen between 4-5 am from Walgreens, 88 Green Bay Road.

• Four credit card accounts were reportedly opened in a resident’s name without their permission.

GLENCOE

No reports between Sept. 15-21 that fit The Record’s standards for publication

NORTHFIELD

Sept. 16

• Following up on a report from a resident, officers identified several individuals reportedly attempting to burglarize vehicles in the 300 block of Lagoon Drive. The individuals reportedly fled on the Edens Expressway in multiple vehicles. Police reportedly later discovered unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the 1600 block of Elder Lane and 300 block of Lagoon Drive. This report is related to an article published by The Record on Sept. 19.

Sept. 12

• A business owner reported an unauthorized attempt was made to transfer $60,000 away from their business account.

KENILWORTH

Sept. 22

• A locked bicycle was reportedly stolen between 8:19 am-6:15 pm from the Metra station bike rack.

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals Arrested for Nonviolent crimes in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has broad community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.