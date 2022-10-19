Police investigating alleged Assault by football players in Huron High Locker room

ANN ARBOR, MI – The Ann Arbor Huron Junior Varsity football team’s season has come to an abrupt end while Ann Arbor police investigate an alleged Assault involving four members of the team believed to have taken place on Oct. 3 inside the school’s locker room.

A 15-year-old Huron High School student was alleged to have been assaulted by four other 15-year-old Huron High School students, all of whom — including the victim — were members of the football team.

The 15-year-old was reportedly pushed and pulled to the floor and wrapped in netting, Ann Arbor police said, while his phone was thrown, causing it to break.

The mother of the alleged victim brought the incident to the school’s attention. School officials then contacted police and filed a report with AAPD on Oct. 10, police confirmed.

A video of the incident reviewed by MLive/The Ann Arbor News shows what appeared to be the student being tackled, kicked and hit with objects by the group of students before being dragged a few feet by the netting.

The incident remains under investigation.

During an Oct. 12 school board meeting, Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said both AAPD and Children’s Protective Services are investigating the incident and that Principal Che Carter and the Huron High School team have communicated with parents about the incident. Carter and a school social worker provided details about the incident to the police.

“The culture and climate issues that have arisen particularly (with) the Huron JV football team are very concerning to all of us,” Swift said during the meeting. “We take these situations very seriously. I want to reiterate that immediate measures were put into place to ensure that students would be safe.”

Immediately following the incident, the Huron administrative team “took appropriate disciplinary steps” to ensure safety at school for our students, Swift said in a statement.

Carter and members of the team continue to work to complete full and thorough investigations and processes, including disciplinary, Title IX and in support of the AAPD investigation, Swift said.

“Principal Carter and the Huron team will continue to work with all students and parents in ongoing support, Restorative steps, learning and growth for all involved to ensure our entire Huron school community moves forward in a positive manner,” Swift said.

AAPS did not respond to questions regarding the status of coaches for the Ann Arbor Huron JV football team. Currently, no coaches are listed on the school’s website as coaches of the team.

Following the incident, Huron’s JV team canceled its game against Lincoln due to several players being suspended for their misconduct related to the incident, according to an email from Huron Varsity Football Coach Antaiwn Mack.

“We have had several (instances of) misconduct within our JV football team,” Mack said in the email on Oct. 4. “Long story short we are not able to field a JV team vs Lincoln HS and Holt HS doesn’t have a JV football team.”

With the following week’s game unable to be played due to Holt not being able to field a JV team, the Huron JV season was effectively over, with the players invited to join the varsity team for the remainder of the season.

Terron Stewart, whose son is a member of the Huron JV football team, says he feels like the abrupt end to the JV season was not effectively communicated to families.

“We feel like the communication could have been a lot better to the parents,” he said. “I felt like there should have been a meeting called with the parents. Still, we haven’t heard anything from the JV coaches.”

Mack and Huron High School Athletic Director Tony Whiren could not be reached for comment for this story.

