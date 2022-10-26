Police Athletic League of Buffalo will host a “Spooktacular Kickball Game”

Since the 1950’s, the Halloween season has been a time when children gather (and eat) as many sugary sweets as they can get their hands on. Of course everything is fine in moderation, but with the growing concern about the poor health of America’s children, there are some groups that are attempting to combat the candy grab by offsetting it with outdoor activities.

According to the CDC, obesity in children can result in high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, breathing problems such as asthma and sleep apnea, and joint problems.

Partially due to a poor diet, and not enough exercise, kids are getting the short end of the sugary stick. As they age, these bad habits tend to continue, which is why it’s so important to educate young people about the risks of obesity, while offering them plenty of engaging alternatives.

PlayStreets sessions occur at locations throughout Buffalo. They aim to inspire students to stay healthy, active, and fit.

And that’s exactly what the Police Athletic League (PAL) is doing this Halloween season. The organization is hosting a “Spooktacular Kickball Game” that invites youth ages 6-16 to dress up in their favorite costumes and play outdoors alongside their peers. Following the game, the children will be offered a treat (a reward), as well as free sports equipment.

American consumers have spent 3.1 billion dollars on Halloween candy this season, a number that is slightly higher than pre-pandemic spending (statista.com). According to 2020 research by Coupon Follow, children consume 7,000 calories and 3 cups of sugar on Halloween.

This fun and festive kickball game is part of the PlayStreets program, which takes place throughout the year. These Weekly outdoor sports Clinics are designed to promote healthier habits, proper nutrition, increased strength and agility, and better cardiovascular health.

Everyone is invited to participate in this wholesome fun.

WHERE: Inside the Delavan-Grider Community Center 877 E. Delavan Ave (corner of Moselle St.) in Buffalo

WHEN: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 4:30pm-6:30.

To register a child for PlayStreets, visit Buffalopal.com.

The PlayStreets program is presented by Independent Health