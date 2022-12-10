Polar Bears Fall to Bates in Non-Conference Men’s Basketball Battle

Next Game: at Husson 12/11/2022 | 2:00 PM December 11 (Sun) / 2:00 PM at Husson History

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College men’s basketball team lost their final home game of the first semester, falling in a physical battle to Bates on Friday evening in Morrell Gymnasium, 70-60. In a game that featured 42 personal fouls between the two teams, the Bobcats improved to 4-5 while Bowdoin dropped to 4-6.

Game Highlights

Bowdoin started cold from the field, and only scored ten points from the field in the opening half, but remained close thanks to 13 free throws in the first twenty minutes.

Bates didn’t shoot much better from the field, but got 11 first-half points from Simon McCormick to hold a slim 25-23 lead at the break.

The second half featured three tied scores and three lead changes as the squads traded blows to open the stanza.

A pair of Jaden Hill three-pointers opened up a four-point lead for Bowdoin with under 12 minutes to play and the Polar Bears still maintained a 47-46 edge after an Alex Halpern Trifecta with under nine to go.

The Bobcats clamped down defensively, and used a 15-2 run over the span of five minutes to take command of the game, extending their lead to 61-49 with 2:30 left.

By The Numbers

Bates finished at 40% shooting for the game and held Bowdoin to just 26% while forcing 20 Polar Bear turnovers.

The Bobcats went 19-27 from the free throw line and were led by 21 points from Jahmir Primer.

Bowdoin had three players in double digits, led by 16 points and ten rebounds from James McGowan .

Xander Werkman had 12 points and eight boards while Alex Halpern added ten points.

Bowdoin went 20-28 from the free throw line in the game.

