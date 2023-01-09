Pokimane Receives Twitch Subs From A Soccer Star

Pokimane’s recent reaction to being gifted Subscriptions by an ex-soccer star was one of utter surprise and immense gratitude. For those who don’t know, Imane Anys, better known as Pokimane, is a Canadian-based Twitch streamer and YouTuber. She is best known for her live Streams on Twitch, where she plays a variety of games, including Fortnite, Valorantand League of Legends. Pokimane has amassed a large following, thanks to her lively and outgoing personality, as well as her ability to connect with her fans on a personal level.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It’s always a nice feeling when fans show their appreciation for a streamer’s work by sending them gifts, but it’s an even greater feeling when a Celebrity does the same. It’s a sign that the streamer’s work is being noticed and appreciated by people outside of their usual audience, and it’s a nice boost to the streamer’s ego. For example, if a well-known musician were to suddenly start following and watching a Twitch streamer, it would not only bring in more viewers and potential fans but would also be validation that their work is good.

RELATED: Valkyrae Reveals Why She Banned So Many Viewers During Recent YouTube Stream

On January 8, while Pokimane – who is currently one of the top-ranked female Twitch streamers – was streaming Valorant when she received 50 Twitch Prime Subs from a user named CH14. Later, while interacting with her viewers, she read a text from CH14 that mentioned he had met Pokimane a few days ago at Roy’s place. Pokimane instantly identified him and was pretty surprised, as evident from her facial expressions. Pokimane then revealed that he is a former Mexican soccer player Javier Hernández and that they had the same trainer.

Pokemane went on to say that it’s amazing to see someone as famous as Javier Hernández playing games on Twitch. She even urges her viewers to check out his Twitch channel, showing how much Pokimane was touched by the soccer player’s kindness. The soccer star’s appearance on Pokimane’s Twitch channel is a testament to her growing popularity.

There’s no doubt about it: streamers are the new celebrities. With the rise of platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, more and more people are tuning in to watch their favorite streamers play games, chat, and just hang out. It’s not just gamers who are watching – plenty of non-gamers are getting in on the action, too, and Javier Hernández is a living example.

MORE: Recent Rockstar Developments Suggest GTA 6 Plans Could Be Massive

Source: Sportskeeda