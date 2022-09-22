Pokes in the Pros: Allen Leads Bills on Monday Night Football

The National Football League season continued this week and once again former Cowboy and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shone on National television.

Allen continued his hot start to the season leading the Buffalo Bills to a 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. He was 26-of-38 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. He is tied for the NFL lead with seven touchdowns on the season and leads the NFL in QB Rating at 87.1. The Bills head to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for an 11 am start on CBS.

Just another ridiculous Josh Allen pass. Business as usual over here. 📺: @ESPNNFL pic.twitter.com/LrUsR3xMu9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2022

Safety Tashaun Gipson helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded one tackle in the contest and added his first interception of the season, which was the 28thth of his career. He is fifth among active players in the NFL in interceptions.

Marcus Epps led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over his former team the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. He recorded six tackles in the contest and has 16 on the season. He has 10 Solo stops on the season ranking No. 42 in the NFL. The Eagles play the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 11 am on Fox.

Carl Granderson had three tackles for the Saints on Sunday against Tampa Bay, but New Orleans fell by a score of 20-10. The Saints are at the Carolina Panthers on Sunday for an 11 am start on Fox.

Chad Muma and Andrew Wingard helped lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 24-0 win over the Colts on Sunday. Wingard recorded two tackles in the contest. Muma recorded a career-high three tackles in the contest. Jacksonville hits the road on Sunday facing the San Diego Chargers in a 2:05 pm start on CBS.

Chase Roullier suffered an injury for the Washington Commanders in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

Mike Purcell and the Denver Broncos defeated the Houston Texans 16-9 on Sunday. Purcell recorded one tackle in the game and no has 140 in his career. The Broncos face the 49ers on Sunday evening on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Logan Wilson recorded three tackles and forced a fumble for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in a 20-17 loss. He has 11 tackles on the season and 134 in his career. The Bengals head to the New York Jets on Sunday in an 11 am MT start on CBS.