Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Magnezone Art Rare

After a few revealing leaks, Pokemon TCG Japan’s high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield round, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a Reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of Chase cards. Among these Chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokemon TCG Japan has Revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, Let’s take a look at another Art Rare from the set.

This gorgeous Magnezone Art Rare showcases Magnezone working with Magnemite and Magneton in a highly detailed factory illustrated by Shinya Komatsu. Komatsu is new to the hobby but has already made quite a mark. Their first card was Octillery Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with their second ever card being the Machamp V Alternate Art, the $100+ Chase card from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. How many artists can come into a Hobby 25 years running and deliver a set’s Chase card as their second-ever contribution? I contribute this to Komatsu’s intricate style, which uses detailed backgrounds and scenes to tell complex visual stories.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokemon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

