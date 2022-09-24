Pokemon Fusion Fan Art Combines Chandelure and Charizard

While Charizard and Chandelure might not appear to have much in common design-wise, one Talented Pokemon fan has made Fusion artwork that successfully blends the two Pokemon together. Pokemon Fusion art is quite popular with the Gaming community due to the large number of pocket monsters available to combine, and the number is about to get even bigger following the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in a couple of months.





With so many pocket monsters Featured throughout the generations of Pokemon games, there is no shortage of creature designs for talented artists to try and blend together. However, despite the Myriad Pokemon Fusion art on Reddit, this new design combining Charizard and Chandelure managed to stand out. Created by a Reddit user known as HoundoomKaboom, the artist utilized pixel art for the piece, and they were able to pull together some of the best parts of the designs of both Pokemon.

Despite Charizard being similar in appearance to a dragon and Chandelure looking quite literally like a chandelier, HoundoomKaboom still was able to make the seemingly disparate designs Blend well. For starters, the body of the Fusion Pokemon maintained the dragon-like look of Charizard. However, the artist cleverly altered the color palette to reflect the design of Chandelure. For example, the Fusion pocket Monster had a predominantly black coloration, and its wings and fire were given a purple appearance to match the ghostly flames seen in the design of Chandelure. Also, the edges of the Pokemon’s wings were given a more ornate look.

In combining the designs of Charizard and Chandelure, some Pokemon fans on Reddit were reminded of Pokemon Insurgence. This fan game includes Delta Pokemon, and gamers such as MemeGodFusionK thought that Delta Charizard from that game looked similar to the Fusion art made by HoundoomKaboom.

It is worth noting that this Charizard and Chandelure fan art is far from the only Fusion made by HoundoomKaboom. In fact, the Reddit user even stated on their profile page that they “love” making Pokemon Fusion art, meaning more impressive pieces of art could follow. Some examples of fan art already made by HoundoomKaboom include one that combines Spiritomb and Minior and another that imagines what Onix and Glalie might look like blended together.

Interestingly, this Fusion art made by HoundoomKaboom is not the only news regarding Charizard on Reddit. Over the last couple of weeks, fans have made various creations featuring this Pokemon, such as one gamer that created a custom Charizard Game Boy Color. In addition, another fan recently showed off a Charizard they have had for 18 years since Pokemon FireRed. It will be interesting to see where this popular Pokemon shows up next. Perhaps, HoundooomKaboom will decide to make even more Fusion art featuring it in the future.

