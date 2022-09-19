Pokemon Fan Makes Unique Bulbasaur Art That Makes It Look Like A Cinnamon Roll

A Pokemon fan has made some unique fan art featuring Bulbasaur that makes it look like a cinnamon roll. The art comes at a time where hype for the series is building up, as the first installments of the 9th Gen of Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are set to be released in November. As the games are nearing their release, fans are flooding the internet with art pieces based on them. Most of the recent fan art shared is based around newly introduced Pokemon of Scarlet and Violetlike the fan art featuring Cyclizar, although this Bulbasaur piece is extra memorable.

More than 900 different pocket monsters have been introduced since the Pokemon games were first released in 1996, but the original 151 Pokemon of Gen 1 have a loyal fan base. These fans have been using these pocket monsters for more than two decades, and one even came up with scientific names for the original 151 Pokemon. Out of these 151 Pokemon, Bulbasaur has become quite popular among the Pokemon community because of his cute appearance and his association with Ash, the protagonist of the Pokemon anime.

Reddit user GummiPeet has shared an art piece featuring a Bulbasaur that looks like a cinnamon bun. The original poster’s creation featuring the adorable cinnamon roll-themed Bulbasaur has been loved by the Pokemon community. The original post has managed to gain more than 2,000 upvotes and several comments in less than a week. The comments section is filled with comments admiring the skills of the original poster.

GummiPeet’s Bulbasaur is primarily Brown in color, contrary to the original’s green. The plant bulb on the back of Bulbasaur has been replaced by a cinnamon bun which is topped with cream cheese frosting, and a part of Bulbasaur’s head is also covered in cream cheese frosting. While this piece is one of a kind, fan art featuring Bulbasaur is not rare, as Bulbasaur has been around since the beginning of the series. Some of these get quite popular, like the art piece portraying Rock/Fire-Type Versions of Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur.

For those who don’t know, Bulbasaur is a Grass/Poison-type quadrupedal Pokemon introduced in Gen 1 of the game series. It is one of the three starter Pokemon of the Kanto region, along with Squirtle and Charmander. It evolves into Ivysaur, and its final Evolution is Venusaur. Out of the 14 Grass-type Pokemon of Pokemon Gen 1, all Bulbasaur evolutions are considered among the best Grass-type Pokemon of Generation 1. Fans love to feature Bulbasaur in their Pokemon art pieces, and this one is no different.

