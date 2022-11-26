Pokemon Fan Draws Gorgeous Stained-Glass Art of Espeon

A Pokemon fan creates awesome stained-glass style art of the Eeveelution Espeon. Fans of the RPG series have shown how creative they are over the years, producing amazing pieces of art for all to enjoy. Pokemon art includes crochet dolls, custom figures, and various types of drawings and paintings featuring the creatures.





One style of artwork that fans have drawn is stained-glass art based on Pokemon. This type of drawing helps artists create beautiful pieces that have their own unique flair to them and incorporate an amazing use of color. One gamer drew an Eeveelution in this manner, producing a piece that is bright and stands out.

A Redditor named Cruseyd shared a drawing that they did of the Pokemon Espeon. The artwork is done to look like stained-glass and does a good job of capturing the pocket monster. The piece captures the creature with a bright sun in the background, as well as trees and clouds surrounding it. A small border is drawn on the image, which is made up of purple, orange and yellow. According to the artist, the piece was done in Photoshop. The art looks amazing and is a style that could be used more by fans of the series.

This is not the only stained-glass style of art that Cruseyd has done. They drew Umbreon as well, which they stated was done during a flight across the United States. The piece features the Dark-Type Pokemon with a bright crescent moon behind it, and also features long grass and dead trees surrounding it. Like the Espeon work, there is a border around the drawing, which is still purple, yellow, and orange, although the purple is much darker. Cruseyd also drew Articuno, which is shown Flying over a pool of water inside a cave. The piece makes amazing use of various blues and greens, which help the white plumage on the Pokemon’s chest stand out more. All the drawings are impressive and help show that there are multiple Styles that can be utilized when creating artwork based on Pokemon.

Cruseyd did mention that they want to eventually draw all the Eeveelutions in the stained-glass style now that they have done Umbreon and Espeon. However, now that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are out, the artist stated that they might take some time to draw some of the newer pocket monsters. Either way, it will be interesting to see which direction Cruseyd takes and which Pokemon they tackle in the future as their series of drawings continues.

