Pokemon fan brings dog dyed like Pikachu to Miami Heat NBA game

Pokemon players often wish the world of powerful elemental monsters was real. That dream has become a reality for one Miami Heat fan as they’ve customized their dog to look like the franchise mascot Pikachu.

Trainers across the internet have shared their attempts of turning their household pets into extraordinary Pokemon. The internet would call some “cursed,” as showcased in this iconic TikTok, while others are pretty commendable.

As was the case for one NBA fan who brought their dog to the Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. The small fluffy dog ​​was dyed a bright yellow with red cheeks and two brown stripes on its lower back.

Article continues after ad

Miami Heat fan brings Pikachu dog to NBA game

In a clip shared on Twitter by user cjzero, the dog is shown on camera for several seconds. The announcers, seemingly stunned by the dog’s “paint job,” struggled to find words to describe the cosplaying animal.

“What is that? What in the world?” they exclaimed. After collecting their thoughts, one announcer jested, “I don’t think that dog signed off on that paint job.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

And the comments under the post seemed to agree. Some users called it “gross,” while others claimed to dye the dog was a form of pet abuse.

Studies have shown that using human-grade dye can cause irreparable damage to pets and lead to a damaged immune system, chemical burns, skin disease, and cancer. And in some states – Colorado, Florida, Maine, & South Carolina – Dyeing your pet is illegal.

Article continues after ad

However, there are dog-safe dyes used in creative grooming that aren’t harmful to pets, even if the dye is consumed. Tiktok user danthebigreddog has shared several videos of their bright red dog along with the benefits of dyed pets.