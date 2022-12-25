Pokemon Fan Art Combines Scarlet and Violet’s Gimmighoul With Ben 10

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet player makes a stunning artwork combining Gimmighoul and Gray Matter from Ben 10. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest games from the Pokemon franchise and have performed well on the commercial front, but many fans and media members have criticized the games for frequent bugs and performance issues. Regardless, most gamers admire the new pocket monsters added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violetincluding Bellibolt, Quaxly, Fuecoco, and Cyclizar.

The Pokemon community has many talented artists who often showcase their skills by dedicating art to their favorite pocket monsters. Furthermore, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan art is highly diverse, as fans have made oil paintings, digital art, sculptures, and even 3D-printed figurines of several Pokemon. Fusion art is a common theme among Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans, and now an artist has made one by combining Gimmighoul and a character from Ben 10.

Reddit user rc1246 uploaded a picture on the social media platform showing their amazing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan art The image shows Gimmighoul, a newly introduced pocket monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but in a slightly different appearance than usual. The user has combined the key features of Gimmighoul with a character called Gray Matter from Ben 10. Gray Matter is a frog-like alien only four inches tall and has large green eyes, often seen in a white jumpsuit with stripes.

Rc1246’s Fusion art featuring Gimmighoul from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Gray Matter from Ben 10 combines the key features from both. For instance, the eye color and attire are taken from Gray Matter, whereas Gimmighoul’s antennae and physical appearance are also present. Moreover, the combination of Gray Matter and Gimmighoul is shown on a green and black background, the two colors commonly associated with Ben 10. Pokemon and Ben 10 fans were overjoyed to see this brilliant combination artwork from rc1246, as seen by the positive comments and thousands of upvotes. People encouraged the artists to continue their work, and some suggested they could do similar art by combining Cyclizar and XLR8 from Ben 10.

For those unaware, Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that exists in two forms, Chest Form and Roaming Form. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will find both forms in Paldea, but they can battle and catch only the Chest Form. The Roaming Gimmighoul flees when gamers interact with it and leaves a bunch of Gimmighoul Coins. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can evolve it into Gholdengo by collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now for Nintendo Switch.

