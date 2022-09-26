Point spread posted for Terps-Michigan State game, a chance for Revenge

Heading into this season, Michigan State looked like one of the teams Maryland football would need to upset to get a win. But with the Spartans struggling and the Terps’ only blemish a narrow loss at No. 4 Michigan, it’s the other way around.

The Terps (3-1) were posted on Sunday as seven-point favorites for their game this weekend in College Park against MSU. It’s the first time in the series, all seven games of which have been played since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, that the Terps are favored over the Spartans. That extra statistical credibility comes from their strong performance in Ann Arbor, a 34-27 loss, along with Michigan State’s Booming fallback to Earth after its breakout 11-2 season last year.

The Spartans are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in Big Ten play after an ugly 34-7 home loss to Minnesota on Saturday. The Golden Gophers held the ball for more than 42 minutes and outgained MSU, 508-240, A week earlier, Mel Tucker’s team allowed 597 yards in a blowout loss at Washington. In the first half alone, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 12 passes of 10 yards or more.

“I’m really not happy with what I’m seeing,” Tucker said. “I don’t accept it.”

Although Maryland appears to have the advantage, this will be its first time this season responding to a loss. Mike Locksley’s team played Michigan to a near-draw, but poor run defense and untimely turnovers cost the Terps their chance for a historic upset.

“Can’t dwell on this game as a team. We can’t dwell on this game, you know, because we got another great opportunity in the shell next week against a good Michigan State team that will be coming in there and for us , we got to get the things corrected. We’ve got to go watch the tape and make sure that we’ve got the right people in, doing the things that we need to do to win games,” Locksley said.

Maryland will face a Desperate Michigan State team. The Spartans have few chances to turn things around, with games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan after their trip to College Park. Maryland hasn’t had much luck against Michigan State; the Spartans have won six of the seven meetings, the lone exception being a 28-17 Maryland win in 2016. Since then, Maryland has lost all four by an average of more than 13 points, scoring more than 16 points once.

But this might be a new day. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total yardage, while Michigan State ranks 12th. MSU’s Lone wins have come against Western Michigan and Akron. It’s a chance to avenge the Spartans’ recent dominance in the series, most recently a 40-21 win last year.

“You know, this is the first opportunity for us to see kind of how we respond to the adversity of losing a game against a really good team, and now next week we’ve earned ourselves another opportunity against another really good team in Michigan State coming at home, coming in at the Shell on Saturday,” Locksley said. “So we’ve got to regroup we’ve got to get this film watched and get these guys prepared to go Monday, so that we can put together a great plan to give ourselves a chance.”