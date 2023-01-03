Point Guard Tahaad Pettiford Puts UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 7

The Bruins are one of the last contenders remaining for one of the nation’s best floor generals.

Class of 2024 point guard Tahaad Pettiford named his list of seven Semifinalists Monday, and UCLA men’s basketball made the cut. The Hudson Catholic High School (NJ) product is also considering Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Seton Hall and UConn.

Pettiford was also sitting on offers from LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and St. John’s.

