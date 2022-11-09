Poetry on the Prairie joins the annual arts festival in Perry, Iowa

While literature has been a small part of past Art on the Prairie festivals, this year’s event will feature 2 ½ days of poetry.

“This has taken on a whole new level. We’re just so excited to collaborate with the Iowa Poetry Association, Poetry & and Beaverdale Books,” said Mary Rose Nichols, a member of the Art on the Prairie Festival Committee.

“It’s just a really great combination of passion and connections with people to make it happen,” fellow festival committee member Lynsi Pasutti added. “We had no idea what this would actually end up being. But it’s really become a mini festival all by itself.”

Thirty Poets will be featured, along with workshops and open mic events, at Studio on Second during the Art on the Prairie festival on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival also will feature 55 visual artists and 30 musicians in six historic buildings — Security Bank Building, Hotel Pattee, Town/Craft Building, Carnegie Library Museum, Betsy Peterson Designs and La Poste.

Deb Marquart, Iowa State Poet Laureate, will lead an ekphrastic writing workshop on Saturday, Nov. 12 during Poetry on the Prairie at Studio on Second in Perry.

“When the Art on the Prairie Committee very generously offered us the use of Studio on Second for the weekend, we just decided we were going to fill it with programs and activities for people,” Iowa Poetry Association President Dawn Terpstra said. “We have a very full weekend and a really amazing lineup of poets. We’re just absolutely thrilled. And just fun things for both adults and students to participate in and different workshops.”

