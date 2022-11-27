“Poetry in Motion”: NBA Twitter Cannot Keep Calm as LeBron James-Russell Westbrook Showcase their Athletic Abilities in an Alley-Oop Play

LA Lakers teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook give their fans a visual treat to remember, performing an alley-oop play during the final minute of the second quarter in the road game against the San Antonio Spurs. The two former MVPs prove why age is just a number, showcasing their elite athleticism.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for the purple and gold, given their poor start to the season. Nevertheless, Darvin Ham and co seem to finally be able to put some pieces of the puzzle together but have a Rocky road ahead, currently holding a 6-11 record.

Hoping to get the W on the road, the Lakers were without their current primary Offensive source Anthony Davis, who has been leading the roster in points, rebounds, steals, and blocks. Fortunately, King James was back in the lineup, playing a back-to-back post missing two weeks due to an adductor strain.

Anthony Davis this season: 26.3 PPG

12.8 RPG

2.5 APG

2.2 BPG

1.6 SPG

57% FG

83% FT

And only missed one game this season pic.twitter.com/WVkNhLmeHw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 26, 2022

Playing the Spurs on the road, James and Westbrook would ensure the Lakers fans at home were entertained, Performing a mind-boggling alley-oop play, leaving us stunned.

James and Westbrook had Twitter buzzing with reactions following their highlight play.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James-Russell Westbrook’s Athletic display on the hardwood.

In his 20th year, James continues to show why he’s superhuman, throwing down a Monster jam with it being only one game since his return from an adductor injury. On the other hand, Westbrook continues to showcase his versatility in his repeated role off the bench.

👑 LeBron James Hammers Monster dunk after a lob from Russell Westbrook. 😤 pic.twitter.com/kdgw9vVKhv — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 27, 2022

Russ and LeBron putting on a show 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jxLdOUvjPd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 27, 2022

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook add to their highlight reels. pic.twitter.com/0mDnh1LtjV — Morning Blitz (@Morning_Blitz) November 27, 2022

RUSS TO BRON 😤 pic.twitter.com/1jfCx5OT3H — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 27, 2022

Can the Lakers make the postseason?

Winning the contest against the Spurs, James scored a season-high 39 points while collecting 11 boards. An impressive win for Coach Ham and co improving their record to 7-11 despite being without AD.

Given the star cast on the roster, a playoff ticket should be given. However, this has not been the case for the purple and gold, owing to not having the right balance. Nevertheless, with a healthy AD along with a scoring beast in James, and Russ coming off the bench, the Lakers might just be able to scrape through.

