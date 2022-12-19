Poetry Foundation Awards Obsidian an Equity in Verse Grant – News

Obsidian: Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora is the recipient of a $50,000 Equity in Verse grant awarded by the Poetry Foundation.

The grant is a part of the commitment from the Poetry Foundation to support US-based Nonprofits that prioritize building and strengthening the capacity of BIPOC leadership at nonprofit poetry, literary arts, and Publishing organizations; cultivate and engage new, diverse audiences; and Foster field innovation.

Housed at Illinois State University, Obsidian is a Publishing platform that includes a journal, online gallery, web features, programs, and more dedicated to uplifting Voices of the African diaspora. The platform is one of 39 nonprofit organizations chosen by the Poetry Foundation from a pool of 250 applications across the United States to receive financing from their first formal cycle of public grants.

As a grantee-partner, Obsidian is devoted to promoting access to Poetry and support for Poets through print and online publication in Obsidian, educational programs, and workshops, such as #ObsidianVoices and O|Sessions, and gatherings such as @Salon.

