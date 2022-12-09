Poet Velta Sniķere passes away aged 101 / Article

Velta Sniķere was born on December 25, 1920 and grew up in independent Latvia. Since 1946 she has lived in London, England.

She studied Philosophy and history at the University of Latvia and comparative religion at King’s College London. She was part of the Rama Gopala Indian dance troupe, an active participant in the International PEN and PEN in Exile (she still chairs the Writers in Exile, London Centre), and equally active in the British League of European Freedom.

Sniķere is a founding member of the British Wheel of Yoga and has released several collections of Poetry and translated Latvian folk songs and the work of other Poets into English.

In 2004, Velta Sniķere received an award from the Cultural Fund of the World Federations of Free Latvians (PBLA), and in 2007 she received the Order of Three Stars. In 2019, Velta Sniķere was granted the Annual Latvian Literature Lifetime Achievement award, and in 2020 she received a certificate of commendation from the Cabinet of Ministers for upholding the idea of ​​independence among Latvian emigres and making such an outstanding contribution to the world of Latvian literature .

We add our condolences to all who knew Velta Sniķere.