Poet Jasimuddin’s 120th birth anniversary observed

Jasimuddin

The 120th anniversary of the birth of eminent poet Jasimuddin, widely known for his Poems depicting the people and nature of rural Bengal, was observed on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of Faridpur Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar, police superintendent Md Shahjahan and freedom fighter Commander Abul Foyez Shanewaz, among others, paid tribute to the poet placing floral wreaths at his grave at Ambikapur, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Later, people from all walks of life and members of different cultural and social organizations paid tribute to the poet.

A discussion program and a doa mahfil were held at the yard of the poet’s house. Deputy commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukdar was present as chief guest at the program, which was presided over by additional deputy commissioner Taslima Ali.

Born on January 1, 1903 at Tambulkhana village of Faridpur in the then British India, Jasimuddin is considered one of the most important Poets of Bangla literature.

When he was still a student of Calcutta University, his acclaimed poem Kabar, depicting a conversation between a grandfather and his grandson, was included in the Bangla textbook.

A versatile writer, Jasimuddin made outstanding contributions in different branches of Bangla literature, including poems, ballads, songs, dramas, novels, stories, Memoirs and travelogues. Two of his well-known works titled Nakshi Kanthar Math and Sojan Badiar Ghat are considered two Masterpieces of Bangla literature and have been translated into many languages.

A prolific litterateur, Jasimuddin also composed a number of songs depicting the tradition of rural Bengal. During his Collaboration with Abbas Uddin, the most popular folk singer of Bengal, some of the Greatest gems in Bengali folk music were produced, including Amar Sonar Moyna Pakhi, Prano Sakhire, Amay Eto Raate, Nishithe Jaiyo Phulbane, Amar Har Kala Korlam re, Amay Bhaisaili re and others.

Jasimuddin began his career as an Assistant research fellow under noted folk researcher Dinesh Chandra Sen in 1931 and collected folk literature until 1937 under the supervision of Dinesh Chandra Sen. He collected more than 10,000 folk songs, some of which have been included in his song compilations, namely, Jari Gaan and Murshida Gaan.

In 1938, Jasimuddin joined the University of Dhaka as a lecturer and taught there until 1944. He left the job and joined the department of information and broadcasting and worked there until his retirement in 1962 as Deputy director.

In January 2018, Bangla Academy announced Jasimuddin Literary Award, a Biennial award to be given for lifetime contribution to Bangla literature.

Jasimuddin received several Awards for his contribution to Bangla literature, including President’s Award for Pride of Performance, Pakistan in 1958, DLitt by Rabindra Bharati University, India in 1969, Ekushey Padak in 1976 and Independence Award in 1978.

The poet died on March 13, 1976 in Dhaka.