Podcast: Why doesn’t Auburn football have a Coach yet?
Auburn football is still without a head coach. After Lane Kiffin decided to stay with Ole Miss, reports revealed that the Auburn Tigers were looking at Hugh Freeze. That seems to have died down and many are wondering who will be the next Auburn football coach. Brian Johnson is the newest name.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach could be on the radar. He and John Cohan both spent time together at Mississippi State from 2014-2016. Hugh Freeze’s name is still probably a favorite of many Auburn fans. On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys discuss the latest Auburn football news, coaching rumors, and more.
You can watch the Episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.
Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.
