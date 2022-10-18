Podcast: Why didn’t Auburn football fire Bryan Harsin?

Many Auburn football fans spoke out after the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels: Why is Bryan Harsin still the head Coach for the Auburn Tigers? There are pros and cons to letting him go early, it seems that he will be at Auburn until after the Iron Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the end of the college football season.

Auburn football will be going through their bye week before taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Auburn Tigers could use these two weeks to get healthy and improve their Offensive production going into the rest of the schedule.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button