Podcast: Why didn’t Auburn football fire Bryan Harsin?

Many Auburn football fans spoke out after the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels: Why is Bryan Harsin still the head Coach for the Auburn Tigers? There are pros and cons to letting him go early, it seems that he will be at Auburn until after the Iron Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the end of the college football season.

Auburn football will be going through their bye week before taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Auburn Tigers could use these two weeks to get healthy and improve their Offensive production going into the rest of the schedule.

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board Legend Charlie5 at Barberitos. They discuss the latest Auburn football news, how the Auburn Tigers could handle the bye week, and the myth about Auburn running out of gas in the second half. Auburn tight end and Captain John Samuel Shenker to discuss the Ole Miss loss, the bye week, and the sideline shenanigans.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

