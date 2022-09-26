Podcast: What’s next for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin?

The questions are swirling around the Auburn football program after Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers found a way to narrowly defeat the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Even though Auburn football won against Mizzou, many are calling for Auburn University to fire Bryan Harsin and start a new era of Auburn football.

The Auburn football roster has a major issue when looking at the Offensive line. Quarterbacks Robby Ashford and TJ Finley have struggled behind the Offensive line while Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter aren’t even given a chance to succeed due to opposing Defenders in the backfield on almost every single play. Bryan Harsin and this coaching staff need to adjust and help out their roster with a different scheme and potentially give other players a chance to help right the direction of the offense.

