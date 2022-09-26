Podcast: What’s next for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin?

The questions are swirling around the Auburn football program after Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers found a way to narrowly defeat the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Even though Auburn football won against Mizzou, many are calling for Auburn University to fire Bryan Harsin and start a new era of Auburn football.

The Auburn football roster has a major issue when looking at the Offensive line. Quarterbacks Robby Ashford and TJ Finley have struggled behind the Offensive line while Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter aren’t even given a chance to succeed due to opposing Defenders in the backfield on almost every single play. Bryan Harsin and this coaching staff need to adjust and help out their roster with a different scheme and potentially give other players a chance to help right the direction of the offense.

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the latest Auburn football news. They touch on and react to the Auburn football win against Missouri, Bryan Harsin’s coaching tenure, and what the Auburn vs LSU Matchup could look like this weekend.

