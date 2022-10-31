PODCAST » Sharpe’s Ascent, Hart’s Aggression On The Brief Case

A happy Halloween to all of the listeners out there. With a few days until Wednesday’s game versus the Grizzlies and a few more before the team leaves for their first extended road trip of the season, wanted to get another edition of The Brief Case podcast into your ears despite a relatively light week of Trail Blazers basketball .

On this edition, we look at where the Trail Blazers are at in the standings and where they rank in some of the important statistical categories after six games (5-1 versus the spread!), Damian Lillard’s calf strain and when he might return to game action, Shaedon Sharpe’s first start versus the Rockets and what his coaches and teammates had to say about it, finishing off a homestand versus the Grizzlies and what Josh Hart, who recently entered the NBA’s concussion protocols, had to say about his competitive nature, not being a great practice player and why he wants his teammates to say he’s “crazy but I’m happy he’s on our side.”