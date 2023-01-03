Podcast: Could Michael Pratt be Auburn football’s next quarterback?

Auburn football is looking for a transfer quarterback to compete with Robby Ashford. Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt is a name tied to a fit with the Auburn Tigers. With Grayson McCall no longer in the running to join Auburn football, Michael Pratt’s win over the USC Trojans was encouraging to many Auburn Tigers fans watching.

If Hugh Freeze and Auburn don’t land a transfer quarterback, Robby Ashford should be able to lead the offense and team to a solid record when looking at the 2023 Auburn football schedule. Also, Auburn may be in the running for Ahmad McCullough and Duece Spurlock at the linebacker position.

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Auburn message board Legend Charlie5 to discuss the latest Auburn football news and rumors.

You can watch the Episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

