Podcast | Climate action: what is the art world doing?

This week: as the UN’s climate emergency summit, Cop27, continues in Egypt, Ben Luke talks to Louisa Buck, The Art Newspaper‘s contemporary art correspondent—and the author of our online column about art and climate change Green is the New Black—about international art initiatives responding to the crisis.

Luisa Roldán’s Virgin and Child (around 1680-86) National Gallery of Art, Washington DC

Kaywin Feldman, the director of the National Gallery of Art (NGA) in Washington, DC, tells us about the museum’s new $10m Endowment fund for purchases of works by women artists. The historic gift, from the family of the gallery’s first female president, Victoria P. Sant, will help the NGA fill gaps in its collection.

Paula Modersohn-Becker’s Mother with Child on her Arm, Nude II (1906) Photo: Jürgen Spiler, Dortmund

And this episode’s Work of the Week is Mother with Child on her Arm, Nude II (1906) by the German painter Paula Modersohn-Becker. The work is a highlight of Making Modernism, a show of German women artists that opens this weekend at the Royal Academy in London. The exhibition’s curator, Dorothy Price, discusses this late painting in Modersohn-Becker’s short but productive life.

• Making Modernism: Paula Modersohn-Becker, Käthe Kollwitz, Gabriele Münter and Marianne Werefkin, Royal Academy of Arts, London, 12 November-12 February 2023